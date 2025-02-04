Hendry says there is a good chance you’ll see him vs. Cena

Joe Hendry says John Cena has pretty much challenged him to generate enough interest in a Hendry vs Cena match, and if Hendry can do that, there’s a good chance it’ll happen:

“In the same way that I believed I would be in the Rumble, I’m happy to say it, I hand on heart believe that I will wrestle John Cena this year. 100%. There’s not any doubt. I had the opportunity to tell John Cena that as well.

“We had a long conversation. It was awesome. He is the greatest, and I’ll share some of it, I won’t share it all, but basically what he did say was that fortune favors the bold.

“And what he made clear is that if I want that match to happen, it’s on my shoulders, I’ve got to make it happen. I’ve got to generate the interest to make it happen – and it was almost like a challenge.

“Aside from that, he gave me some great advice, and with all the chaos of the Rumble going on, John Cena sat down with me and we had a long, meaningful conversation. He could have used that time to think about what he was doing. He instead invested the time to talk to me.

“So I think he sees something in me, but I have to prove myself now. I have to put myself in a position where me vs John Cena is one of the most compelling match-ups in professional wrestling. I feel like I can.”

(source Ariel Helwani Show)

