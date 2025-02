Real Name: Andrzej Hughes-Murray

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 246 lbs.

Date of Birth:January 16, 1998

From: Federal Way, Washington

Pro Debut: August 19, 2023

Trained By: NXT

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Lennox made his professional wrestling debut on August 19, 2023 at a live event, losing to Joe Coffey.

