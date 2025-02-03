Undertaker on Hogan’s negative reaction (video), Mojo Rawley congrats Alexa Bliss

– Former WWE star Mojo Rawley – the founder of the Paragon Talent Group that represented Alexa Bliss in her recent contract negotiations with WWE – reacts to Alexa Bliss’ return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, thanking her for trusting himself and Paragon as being her representation.

The biggest congrats to my friend, my party partner, and my client @AlexaBliss_WWE on not only the new contract, but also a pop that blew the roof off of the Royal Rumble. Absolutely deafening!!!!! It’s been a long and rewarding road with the best yet to come! Thanks for trusting… pic.twitter.com/0tuvX6zqCm — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) February 3, 2025

– The Undertaker on Hulk Hogan getting booed at the Raw premiere on Netflix: “Sometimes in life things come back”

The Undertaker on Hulk Hogan getting booed at the Raw premiere on Netflix “Sometimes in life things come back” (6 feet under)pic.twitter.com/svSk99LgWa — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 3, 2025

(source: 6 feet under)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

