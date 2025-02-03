Undertaker on Hogan’s negative reaction (video), Mojo Rawley congrats Alexa Bliss

Feb 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former WWE star Mojo Rawley – the founder of the Paragon Talent Group that represented Alexa Bliss in her recent contract negotiations with WWE – reacts to Alexa Bliss’ return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, thanking her for trusting himself and Paragon as being her representation.

The Undertaker on Hulk Hogan getting booed at the Raw premiere on Netflix: “Sometimes in life things come back”

