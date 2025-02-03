Triple H wanted to delay WWE hall of fame induction, AEW belt seen on Rumble pre-show
– While speaking on the Royal Rumble post-show, Triple H talked about his WWE Hall of Fame induction and mentioned how Nick Khan had brought it up many times, asking when it would happen. Triple H always said no because he didn’t want it to look like he was putting himself in. Khan told him it had to happen at some point, so Triple H wanted to wait three to five years before talking about it again. Nick and I talked about the Hall of Fame many times, and he would always bring up the fact that, when are we gonna put you in, and I would say, not now, because no matter how I do it, it looks like I’m putting myself in the Hall of Fame, and I’m just not gonna do that, so he said we have to do it eventually, and I was like, okay, if we have to do it eventually, let’s wait three, four, five years and then we’ll talk about it, and he said okay.
– The AEW World Heavyweight Championship was spotted on the WWE Royal Rumble pre-show.
My first thought was an AEW champion making an appearance backstage at Royal Rumble, coming with a championship belt like TNA wrestlers such as Joe Hendry have…didn’t know it was a fan…lol…