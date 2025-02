– Thunder Rosa successfully defends the Women’s White Cabernet Championship against Nyla Rose on the Jericho Cruise.

What happens on the @jericho_cruise, stays on the #JerichoCruise. (Tap to load in 4cake ) pic.twitter.com/J69copgolq — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 4, 2025

– According to PWInsider, Tommy Billington reportedly suffered a separated shoulder on The Jericho Cruise, with no timeline yet for his return.

