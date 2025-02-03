Michael Cole shares an emotional story about Jey’s father Rikishi, his reaction to Jey’s victory

"Your dad had no idea you were gonna win the Royal Rumble and when I saw him he had tears in his eyes" ~ @MichaelCole "My dad knows everything in the business and I wanted to surprise him.. He was very excited" ~ Jey Uso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WC8Ay7Qqwz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

Michael Cole shared an emotional story about Jey Uso’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and his reaction to Jey’s Royal Rumble victory. He recounted, “I don’t know if pops told you, but as soon as the Rumble was over, I was staying out at the airport and I walked into the hotel and your dad was there.” Cole described how Rikishi had no idea what had happened until he saw the result at a watch party: “He walked out, and he had these tears in his eyes, and he gave me this massive hug.” Cole emphasized Rikishi’s overwhelming pride, saying, “He had no, no words for it. I mean, he was so incredibly proud of you.” He reminded Jey that his father had been “one of your biggest supporters through all of this and all the ups and downs in your career.”

Jey Uso then reflected on his father’s reaction, saying, “Yeah, man, my dad called right when I was in the locker room. He called Jase actually, and then Jase gave me the phone, and I had him on FaceTime.” He shared that he was surrounded by his brothers, John, and CM Punk at the time, saying, “So we did, we did have a good talk, man.” Jey expressed deep love for his father, stating, “I love my father. You know, he looks at me just like his son again, like rooting for me. It feels good.”

Jey admitted that he likes to surprise his dad, acknowledging Rikishi’s vast wrestling knowledge: “My dad knows everything in the business, man. So I’m not going to tell him everything I want. I want to surprise him too.” He described his father’s joy, saying, “And he was, man, he was, he was very excited, man. Shout out to my dad, man.”

Reflecting on his place in the legendary Anoa’i wrestling family, Jey shared his pride: “I saw a picture today, like out of all my family, it’s, it’s Rock, Roman, Yokozuna. Now I get to be a part of that, that group, man. So there’s four of us, man.” He embraced his moment, stating, “I’m, I’m, I’m, I’m ready to rock with it, man.” With excitement and determination, he declared, “This Yeet train is just starting, bro. I’m going to WrestleMania.” Jey made his intentions clear: “Who’s—I’m going to take one of these titles off one of these fools, regardless of who it is, because it’s all business now, man. That’s what I’m about.” He concluded with a powerful statement: “And I just want to show the world what, what, what, what—what I’m with something different.”

Source: The Pat McAfee Show

