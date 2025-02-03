Merriam-Webster dictionary yeets on X after Jey Uso’s victory

The X account of Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in the United States, saluted the victory of Jey Uso in the Royal Rumble with an entry yesterday of Uso’s favorite word – YEET!

“yeet | interjection | used to express surprise, approval, or excited enthusiasm,” the entry says.

Jey’s win was something pretty much nobody saw coming especially a week after he lost a WWE World Heavyweight title opportunity against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The two are expected to run it back at WrestleMania, with Uso reportedly going for the title that Gunther currently carries on the Raw brand.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

