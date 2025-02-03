Jey Uso asked about the negative reaction from fans regarding his Royal Rumble win

"That's their opinion and they're not strapping on my boots every week.. There's a lot of haters out there and they talk it because they can't walk it.. I never thought I'd be at this level and now I'm here" ~ Jey Uso #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Tu9Gel1O9w — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 3, 2025

Pat McAfee asked Jey Uso about the negative reaction from some fans regarding his Royal Rumble win, questioning how he felt about it and how he processed it mentally.

Jey Uso responded confidently, saying, “That’s them, Uce, like that’s them, that’s your opinion, Uce.” He emphasized that those critics don’t understand the hard work he puts in every week, saying, “You don’t strap my boots every week. You’re not on the road like I am every week.” He acknowledged the sacrifices and struggles of his journey, explaining, “It was all the bumps, handshakes, all that sidestep that don’t nobody see—all the early flights, the rental cars, man.”

He made it clear that he doesn’t rely on external validation, stating, “I don’t pay no mind to that, Uce. If anything, I didn’t need—I don’t need none of that.” Instead, he chooses to stay focused: “So I’m gonna just focus right here, Uce. Tunnel vision—you either hop on the train or get off the train.” Addressing the critics, he added, “But there’s a lot of haters out there, Uce. They talking because they can’t walk it.”

Ultimately, Jey Uso expressed excitement for his future, saying, “I’m just excited, bro. I’m all on the positive part.” He reflected on his journey, admitting, “I’ve never thought I would be at this level, Pat, but now I’m here.” With confidence, he declared, “Oh yeah, I’m here, and I got places to go, too. Yeet.”

Source: The Pat McAfee Show

