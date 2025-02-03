Hogan on the negative reaction: “I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it”

Hulk Hogan says he expected to receive boo’s at the RAW on Netflix debut in LA. (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/qChehrQzm2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 3, 2025

Hulk Hogan addressed the mixed reaction he received at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, acknowledging that he expected to be booed. He explained, “I did. You have to realize, the last I ran hard in LA, I was a bad guy. I was Hollywood Hogan and riding dirty with Nash and Hall, spray painting people and crotch chopping everybody.” Reflecting on his past as a villain, he added, “Last time I was there, I was a heel.”

Hogan suggested that politics played a role in how the crowd responded to him, stating, “I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it.” Despite any boos, he focused on the massive attention his appearance generated, saying, “At the end of the day, we looked at it the next day because I had eleven billion impressions, and some of the big stars that were on the card that night only had three billion.” Without naming names, he made it clear that his influence remained strong: “I don’t want to name names. Give me some more.”

He then elaborated on his mindset and reaction to the crowd’s response, explaining, “I was talking about the beer, we’re in a relationship with WWE, they are my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA.” However, he admitted that if the situation had been different, he would have fully embraced his old Hollywood Hogan persona: “If this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that, I would have turned into Hollywood Hogan.”

Hogan also took issue with the idea of fans booing him despite his charitable work, stating, “You hate me for all I’ve done and the Make-A-Wish Kids and all I’ve done for your kids?” He sarcastically added, “Guess what. I did it for the money.” He then made a political remark, saying, “Since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you’re all standing in the soup line.” Hogan ended his thoughts with an imaginary mic drop moment, adding, “Mic drop, see ya. I couldn’t do that. I was ready to go after them.”

