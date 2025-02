WWE former superstar Elias (now Elijah) has just posted a video on Instagram. He is walking along with AEW’s/ ROH’s Vincent and Dutch, dubbed The Righteous Ones.

Elijah fka Elias just posted this video with AEW’s Vincent and Dutch, naming their faction… THE RIGHTEOUS ONES. Ring of Honor bound? pic.twitter.com/9DoJmuvvM4 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) February 3, 2025

