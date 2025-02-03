Charlotte Flair says she’s back, top star could switch roster, Funk’s birthday

– There’s been talk of AJ Styles potentially moving to the RAW brand in the weeks ahead, reports PWlnsider.

– Charlotte Flair tells her haters to stay mad and keep crying after winning The Women’s Royal Rumble.

Stay happy, sad, little or BIG mad. I’m back! https://t.co/nU8KYgUqf9 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 3, 2025

– Happy birthday hall of famer Dory Funk Jr.

Happy Birthday to my Coach, Mentor, Friend, and my favorite NWA World’s heavyweight champion of all time, Dory Funk Jr. I wouldn’t be the wrestler I was or the Coach I am without him. Love ya Coach @fuanku ! pic.twitter.com/xur8hOxGve — Steve Corino (@KINGCorino) February 3, 2025

