Charlotte Flair says she’s back, top star could switch roster, Funk’s birthday

Feb 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @USANetwork

– There’s been talk of AJ Styles potentially moving to the RAW brand in the weeks ahead, reports PWlnsider.

Charlotte Flair tells her haters to stay mad and keep crying after winning The Women’s Royal Rumble.

– Happy birthday hall of famer Dory Funk Jr.

