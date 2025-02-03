Charlotte Flair comments on her divorce, WWE offers NIL deal to a football player
– WWE has offered a NIL deal to Hidetora Hanada, a former Sumo Grand Champion and current Colorado State defensive lineman.
この度、世界最大のプロレス団体であるWWEからNILのオファーを受け
今期から学校の授業の一環として
インターンシップに参加することになりました
この貴重な経験を通して多くを学び
今後の人生に活かしていきたいと思います！ pic.twitter.com/PhY0gUz1du
— 花田 秀虎 Hidetora Hanada (@hnd_hdtr) February 3, 2025
– Charlotte Flair (via IG) officially comments on her divorce to Andrade and thanks fans for always supporting her.
“To all my amazing friends, family, and fans – thank you for your unwavering support and for continuing to be there through thick and thin. I truly appreciate each of you.”