Charlotte Flair comments on her divorce, WWE offers NIL deal to a football player

– WWE has offered a NIL deal to Hidetora Hanada, a former Sumo Grand Champion and current Colorado State defensive lineman.

この度、世界最大のプロレス団体であるWWEからNILのオファーを受け

今期から学校の授業の一環として

インターンシップに参加することになりました この貴重な経験を通して多くを学び

今後の人生に活かしていきたいと思います！ pic.twitter.com/PhY0gUz1du — 花田 秀虎 Hidetora Hanada (@hnd_hdtr) February 3, 2025

– Charlotte Flair (via IG) officially comments on her divorce to Andrade and thanks fans for always supporting her.

“To all my amazing friends, family, and fans – thank you for your unwavering support and for continuing to be there through thick and thin. I truly appreciate each of you.”

