Charlotte Flair comments on her divorce, WWE offers NIL deal to a football player

Feb 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has offered a NIL deal to Hidetora Hanada, a former Sumo Grand Champion and current Colorado State defensive lineman.

Charlotte Flair (via IG) officially comments on her divorce to Andrade and thanks fans for always supporting her.

“To all my amazing friends, family, and fans – thank you for your unwavering support and for continuing to be there through thick and thin. I truly appreciate each of you.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Camron Branae

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal