Charlotte Flair and Andrade reportedly divorced

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have reportedly divorced.

Court records we obtained show Ric Flair’s daughter filed to separate from her wrestler hubby — real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza — in Florida back in June 2024 … and a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce in October 2024.

It’s not yet clear if a reason for the split was listed in court documents.

Wishing all the best to Charlotte and Andrade and hopefully they can both find happiness going forward

(Source: TMZ)

