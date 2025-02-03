Charlotte Flair and Andrade reportedly divorced
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2025
WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have reportedly divorced.
Court records we obtained show Ric Flair’s daughter filed to separate from her wrestler hubby — real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza — in Florida back in June 2024 … and a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce in October 2024.
It’s not yet clear if a reason for the split was listed in court documents.
Wishing all the best to Charlotte and Andrade and hopefully they can both find happiness going forward
(Source: TMZ)