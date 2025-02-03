Charlotte Flair and Andrade reportedly divorced

Feb 3, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Andrade have reportedly divorced.

Court records we obtained show Ric Flair’s daughter filed to separate from her wrestler hubby — real name Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza — in Florida back in June 2024 … and a judge appeared to sign off on the divorce in October 2024.

It’s not yet clear if a reason for the split was listed in court documents.

Wishing all the best to Charlotte and Andrade and hopefully they can both find happiness going forward

(Source: TMZ)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Camron Branae

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal