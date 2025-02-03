Alexa Bliss pays tribute to Bray Wyatt, what Cena told Jey Uso after winning the Royal Rumble

– Alexa Bliss paid tribute to her friend Bray Wyatt with the words “FrIEND 4 EVER” written on the back of her jacket at the Royal Rumble.

– WWE’s Jey Uso reveals what John Cena told him in the ring following his Royal Rumble win:

“He hugged me and he goes ‘hey, I remember your first tour. I always told you and your brother you guys would be fine, be yourself. Look at these people now.’

“That’s when he turned me to the crowd and they were just hitting it, man (the Yeet taunt). So yeah man, love for John Cena, he’s a GOAT, man.”

(source: Nightcap)

