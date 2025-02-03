Alexa Bliss and WWE agree to a long term contract

Alexa Bliss has officially signed a brand new 5-year deal with WWE, reports Fightful.

It was noted that WWE and Bliss, were in the final stage of negotiations for several weeks, but were unable to come to an agreement, despite merchandise already being made up for her return to the company.

This led to plans being changed as she was originally set to return with The Wyatt Sicks on January 6 on RAW.

The two sides were able to finally reach a deal last minute with her being flown in Saturday morning right before the Royal Rumble to get it signed.

Thank you. Love you all pic.twitter.com/7NuimoZR8A — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 3, 2025

