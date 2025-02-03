2025 Royal Rumble attendance in Indianapolis

WWE weirdly announced two attendance numbers for the Royal Rumble: a graphic which said 65,407 and then Triple H and the commentary team saying 70,347. Either way, the number at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was the the biggest Royal Rumble ever and the third-largest gate in the history of the company.

The number outdraws even a lot of WrestleManias, an incredible feat considering breaking the 1997 Royal Rumble attendance record was not on the cards for this one.

Originally, Lucas Oil Stadium was only half open, with the hard cam section pretty much closed off, as is the norm for non-WrestleMania stadium shows. But demand grew each day and sections were opened weekly until the whole stadium was open on the final day.

Fans from all over the world packed the future WrestleMania stadium to its rafters, making this the biggest non-WrestleMania wrestling event ever in North America.

With Peacock at 36 million subscribers and the show airing on Netflix around the world, it’s also safe to say that this will be one of the most-watched WWE shows ever.

