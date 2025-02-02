WWE selling Nikki Bella merchandise, Akira Tozawa comments after the quick Rumble exit
– She is back…
Fearless Nikki is BACK! Celebrate the return of Nikki Bella at #WWEShop! #WWE #RoyalRumble
: https://t.co/I42i2ZxJtu pic.twitter.com/EhaA1VB9nb
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 2, 2025
Love, your Total Divas❤️ @NikkiAndBrie #ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/GWNgSJ4gVF
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 2, 2025
– Akira Tozawa talks about his Royal Rumble appearance.
8 years since I came to WWE.
This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE
Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!!
Thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/iLOLjZ1ivg
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) February 2, 2025
Akira Tozawa got eliminated and now Speed is taking his place #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hI1W2vAqaw
— Cape (@cape_wrestles) February 2, 2025