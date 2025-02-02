WWE selling Nikki Bella merchandise, Akira Tozawa comments after the quick Rumble exit

– She is back…

Fearless Nikki is BACK! Celebrate the return of Nikki Bella at #WWEShop ! #WWE #RoyalRumble

– Akira Tozawa talks about his Royal Rumble appearance.

8 years since I came to WWE.

This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE

Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!!

Thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/iLOLjZ1ivg

— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) February 2, 2025