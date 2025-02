WWE interviews IShowSpeed and Trish Stratus after the Royal Rumble (videos)

– WWE posted:

– Trish Stratus speaks after her return to the ring:

What's going through the mind of @trishstratuscom after a huge #RoyalRumble return in Indianapolis? pic.twitter.com/OB1AeK7pWW — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email