WWE announces weekly Evolve show on Tubi

During the Royal Rumble, WWE announced the launch of WWE EVOLVE, a new weekly television series which will air exclusively on the Fox-owned Tubi streaming service.

Evolve, which will be booked by Gabe Sapolsky, will feature talent from the WWE Performance Center who are not being used on NXT at the moment and will serve sort of as the developmental to the developmental brand.

Sapolski founded EVOLVE in 2010 and the intellectual property and video library of the promotion was bought out by WWE in July 2020.

The series debuts on March 5 at 8PM ET.

We’re excited to announce the launch of WWE EVOLVE which will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they look to make it to NXT, SmackDown & Raw. WWE EVOLVE premieres March 5 at 8pm ET/5pm PT, exclusively on @Tubi, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/H3o2EiJCFv — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

