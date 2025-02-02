What is next for Drew McIntyre, Cope vs. John Moxley on PPV

– Drew McIntyre is due for a programme with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania 41, a match described by a source as a ‘nothing match’.

McIntyre is of the opinion that he deserves a more prominent feud after the most successful year of his career in 2024.

(Source: FLewisMedia / MailSport)

– Cope has laid out the challenge to John Moxley for an AEW World Championship match at AEW “Revolution” on Sunday, March 9th in Los Angeles, California.

