What is next for Drew McIntyre, Cope vs. John Moxley on PPV

Feb 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Drew McIntyre is due for a programme with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania 41, a match described by a source as a ‘nothing match’.

McIntyre is of the opinion that he deserves a more prominent feud after the most successful year of his career in 2024.

(Source: FLewisMedia / MailSport)

– Cope has laid out the challenge to John Moxley for an AEW World Championship match at AEW “Revolution” on Sunday, March 9th in Los Angeles, California.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dawn Marie and Missy Hyatt

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal