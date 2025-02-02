What is next for Drew McIntyre, Cope vs. John Moxley on PPV
– Drew McIntyre is due for a programme with Damian Priest heading into WrestleMania 41, a match described by a source as a ‘nothing match’.
McIntyre is of the opinion that he deserves a more prominent feud after the most successful year of his career in 2024.
(Source: FLewisMedia / MailSport)
– Cope has laid out the challenge to John Moxley for an AEW World Championship match at AEW “Revolution” on Sunday, March 9th in Los Angeles, California.
Nowhere to go for Jon Moxley!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @JonMoxley | @JayWhiteNZ | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/g9QDf3g0Id
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025