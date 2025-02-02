Videos: Pearce’s announcements for Raw, AJ Styles comments after the Rumble, Jey Uso’s celebration

– Adam Pearce announces BOTH Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair will be on RAW tomorrow and Elimination Chamber qualifying matches begin.

AJ Styles says it felt great returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble and to be back home where he belongs.

He says he still loves wrestling and entertaining the fans and that he tried his hardest to win the match, but there were a lot of tough competitors.

Styles says he’s ashamed after getting eliminated by Logan Paul, but he’s not done with him yet.

