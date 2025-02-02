Video: Triple H’s comments after Royal Rumble

– Triple H posted:

– WWE via X:

WWE EVOLVE will showcase in-ring action featuring rising WWE prospects as they look to become full-fledged WWE Superstars.

WWE EVOLVE premieres March 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, exclusively on @Tubi, with a new episode dropping each week on Wednesdays. pic.twitter.com/ISqmDVsbjE

— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025