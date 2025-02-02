Update on McIntyre’s frustration at the Royal Rumble, Ventura comments on the Rumble

LA Knight was reportedly responsible for making Drew McIntyre furious during the Royal Rumble match, reports PWinsider.

It was noted that McIntyre was said to be frustrated with Knight and his timing in the match, while led to him being eliminated from the match incorrectly.

This led to McIntyre going off backstage, before storming out of the building due to frustration.

