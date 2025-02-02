Update on McIntyre’s frustration at the Royal Rumble, Ventura comments on the Rumble

– Jesse Ventura via X:

Fantastic Royal Rumble. Truly a great show. Congratulations to @MsCharlotteWWE and Jey @WWEUsos. Tremendous performances.

Though I was pulling for my guy @DomMysterio35. Now there is real star power. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2025



LA Knight was reportedly responsible for making Drew McIntyre furious during the Royal Rumble match, reports PWinsider.

It was noted that McIntyre was said to be frustrated with Knight and his timing in the match, while led to him being eliminated from the match incorrectly.

This led to McIntyre going off backstage, before storming out of the building due to frustration.

