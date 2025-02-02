Triple H believes in Joe Hendry, Curtis Axel jokes on not being eliminated in 2015 Rumble
– Triple H via X:
I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/juZ9uM9Ksp
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 2, 2025
– Curtis Axel jokes that he was never eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble, claiming he’s still in the match after a decade and that “AxelMania” will live forever.
I still have not been eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble Match! A decade and still going strong… AxelMania will live forever!
— Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) February 2, 2025