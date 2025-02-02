Triple H believes in Joe Hendry, Curtis Axel jokes on not being eliminated in 2015 Rumble

– Triple H via X:

– Curtis Axel jokes that he was never eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble, claiming he’s still in the match after a decade and that “AxelMania” will live forever.

I still have not been eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble Match! A decade and still going strong… AxelMania will live forever! — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) February 2, 2025

