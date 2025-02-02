Statistics for the 2025 Royal Rumble men’s and women’s matches

There’s a new women’s Royal Rumble record holder and her name is Roxanne Perez.

The young 23-year-old former NXT Women’s champion lasted a total of 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds in the match before she was thrown out by Charlotte Flair. This beats Bayley’s previous record of 1 hour 3 minutes and 3 seconds.

Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky also beat Bayley’s number, with Morgan lasting just 47 seconds less than Perez while Iyo Sky clocked in 1 hour 6 minutes and 45 seconds. Sky and Morgan were #1 and #2 while Perez was #3.

On the opposite side of that spectrum, Maxxine Dupri was the one with the shortest time in the women’s match with 1 minute and 20 seconds.

Nia Jax had the most eliminations with nine, while the winner Charlotte Flair had four. Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan each had two to their name while Maxxine Dupri, Nikki Bella, Sonya Deville, Giulia, Shayna Baszler, Trish Stratus, Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, Jordynne Grace, Piper Niven, Naomi, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Roxanne Perez all had one.

This was the longest women’s Royal Rumble match so far with the match lasting 1 hour 10 minutes and 20 seconds.

In the men’s match, Penta was the one with the longest stint in the match with 42 minutes and 5 seconds. In reality, there should be an asterisk to that as Penta’s feet touched the floor in the opening minutes, an obvious mistake, but was allowed to continue and a replay was never shown.

Roman Reigns was next with the longest at 37 minutes and 15 seconds while winner Jey Uso clocked at 36 minutes and 59 seconds.

Ludvig Kaiser was the joke of the Rumble this year, and after taking his time to get in the ring, he was eliminated in just six seconds. iShowSpeed, who came in to replace Tozawa, was next with 56 seconds. Speed got killed by Breakker with a spear which felt like a train ramming into somebody.

In eliminations, Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Roman Reigns each had four eliminations while John Cena and Jey Uso had three. Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and CM Punk each had two while iShowSpeed, LA Knight, Otis, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Penta all had one.

The men’s Rumble match lasted a total of 1 hour 20 minutes and 15 seconds.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

