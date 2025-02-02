Perez: “And I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster”

Feb 2, 2025 - by James Walsh

Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, however, was rumored to be moving up to the main roster heading into Saturday’s PLE. Coming out of it, Perez spoke in a digital exclusive backstage interview at Lucas Oil Stadium with Byron Saxton where she essentially confirmed the news.

After boasting breaking the all-time record for longest run in a Women’s Rumble match at one hour, seven minutes and 47 seconds, Perez also tipped her own cap to her accomplishments in WWE NXT, before vowing to do the same on the main roster.

“And I’m going to continue to do the same exact thing here on the main roster,” Perez told Saxton after the February 1 PLE. “So girls, get ready,” she added with a smirk while looking directly into the camera.

