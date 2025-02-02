Notes from Triple H’s post Rumble press conference

– Before getting to questions, Paul thanks the many partnerships that have helped WWE bring the Royal Rumble to the city of Indianapolis! It has truly been a “takeover.”

– Paul announces that tonight was the highest grossing Rumble & the third largest gate in WWE history.

– There are still counting numbers since he knows records are being broken.

– He announced there were 70,347 people in attendance, people from 50 states and 48 countries.

– Paul goes into discussion with Pat McAfee, stating he’s an original and there’s nothing but positive remarks to McAfee. He can’t thank him enough.

– The announcement of Evolve, which will debut on March 5th that will showcase WWEID talent and other students who are starting their journey to one day work themselves onto NXT, Raw or SmackDown.

– Paul also congratulates all the participants of the Rumble, including the winners Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso.

– One more thing Paul stated was overhearing John Cena’s comments and he had to keep his emotions in check, yet it dawned onto him that this was the last time we saw Cena in a Rumble Match. The clock is ticking and to cherish this time.

– Triple H is granting John Cena to be in the Elimination Chamber. He doesn’t need to qualify for all he has done. He can call his shot.

