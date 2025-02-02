Note on the return of Alexa Bliss, who was originally in her spot

As of the start of Saturday, participants in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match had no idea Alexa Bliss would be in the match, and she wasn’t at rehearsals on Friday.

Originally, Shotzi was slated for Bliss’ entrant spot in the match, Those Fightful spoke to were both happy to see Alexa back, and felt bad that Shotzi didn’t get in

(Source: Fightful Select)

