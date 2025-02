Mickie James, Roman Reigns, and Jordynne Grace post Rumble social media posts

Comments posted after Royal Rumble…

Mickie James:

Roman Reigns:

Jordynne Grace:

Don’t take the road less traveled by. Take the road no one has ever traveled. pic.twitter.com/Fn0A397zBj

This guy booked + advocated for me to be on the first ever “All In” event in 2018, leading to me being offered a TNA contract days later. The rest is history.

Forever grateful. @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/477sl2trVA

— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 2, 2025