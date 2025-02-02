Megan Bayne is All Elite

Feb 2, 2025 - by James Walsh

Megan Bayne is officially All Elite.

Bayne defeated Hyena Hera on the February 1st episode of AEW Collision. Following the match, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Bayne has signed with his promotion.

