Megan Bayne is officially All Elite.

Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it’s official: Megan Bayne is All Elite!@AEW pic.twitter.com/45ED8APFR3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2025

Bayne defeated Hyena Hera on the February 1st episode of AEW Collision. Following the match, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Bayne has signed with his promotion.

After a successful #AEWCollision debut, our cameras tried to get a word from @MeganBayne. pic.twitter.com/D5IH4JSW8U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025

