Lyra Valkyria suffers a wardrobe malfunction (video), Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated
– Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated from the Royal Rumble, claiming he has no idea how it happened.
I still don’t know how I got eliminated from the Rumble yesterday. I was holding the ropes then all of the sudden I felt a huge force hit my chest & got sent flying over. When I looked up I didn’t see anything except the bright lights and my shattered dreams of victory
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 2, 2025
– Lyra Valkyria suffered a attire malfunction during the Royal Rumble match.
Liv Morgan with ring courtesy. She shoved Lyra valkyria to the side so she could fix her wardrobe malfunction. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UowE7QjNAw
— Iron tiger Son of God (@Sonof1Irontiger) February 1, 2025
And that’s the only thing that mattered in the divas rumble!