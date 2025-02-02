Lyra Valkyria suffers a wardrobe malfunction (video), Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated

Feb 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated from the Royal Rumble, claiming he has no idea how it happened.

Lyra Valkyria suffered a attire malfunction during the Royal Rumble match.

One Response

  1. USA #1 says:
    February 2, 2025 at 1:08 pm

    And that’s the only thing that mattered in the divas rumble!

