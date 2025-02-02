Lyra Valkyria suffers a wardrobe malfunction (video), Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated

– Logan Paul reacts to being eliminated from the Royal Rumble, claiming he has no idea how it happened.

I still don’t know how I got eliminated from the Rumble yesterday. I was holding the ropes then all of the sudden I felt a huge force hit my chest & got sent flying over. When I looked up I didn’t see anything except the bright lights and my shattered dreams of victory — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 2, 2025

– Lyra Valkyria suffered a attire malfunction during the Royal Rumble match.

Liv Morgan with ring courtesy. She shoved Lyra valkyria to the side so she could fix her wardrobe malfunction. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UowE7QjNAw — Iron tiger Son of God (@Sonof1Irontiger) February 1, 2025

