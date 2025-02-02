Joe Hendry on his Royal Rumble experience
How great was it seeing the @ThisIsTNA World Champion, @joehendry, in the Royal Rumble? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Hf6inw01Fm
— USA Network (@USANetwork) February 2, 2025
TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has words for both Roman Reigns and John Cena after the Royal Rumble:
“Roman Reigns, congrats, you threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths.
“But before I go, I do wanna share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena.
“He gave me four words, and it was ‘fortune favors the bold’. So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”
(WWE)