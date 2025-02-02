Joe Hendry on his Royal Rumble experience

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has words for both Roman Reigns and John Cena after the Royal Rumble:

“Roman Reigns, congrats, you threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths.

“But before I go, I do wanna share a little bit of knowledge that was bestowed on me by one John Cena.

“He gave me four words, and it was ‘fortune favors the bold’. So here I am, boldly saying John Cena’s name.”

(WWE)

