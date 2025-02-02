Jey Uso: “I think the company trusts me now”

Jey Uso’s comments after the Royal Rumble…

– It means a lot for Uso to win this stacked Royal Rumble, he feels trusted & it’s his “time now.”

– He felt emotional being the final two with John Cena and he’s glad to share that moment with John.

– He calls himself the definition of “hard work,” goes to work, loves what he does, & respects the locker room & it will come back!

– Jey, despite his Royal Rumble win and he’s given a choice of which champion to go after. However, Jey wants another chance at Gunther.

Who will Jey Uso be challenging at #WrestleMania 41? pic.twitter.com/OdmzY5sSvU — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

