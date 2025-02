Harley Cameron wins first AEW match

Harley Cameron scored her maiden victory on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Taya Valkyrie with a crucifix pin.

Backstage, Deonna Purrazzo wasn’t happy about Cameron’s achievement.

Harley Cameron keeps finding creative ways to get @MercedesVarnado's attention in hopes of getting a shot at The CEO at Grand Slam Australia! Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@harleycameron_ | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/3AB4WKh87w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2025

