Alexa Bliss update

– Alexa Bliss is set to join the RAW brand on Netflix following her return to WWE at The Royal Rumble.

Bliss was originally scheduled to align with The Wyatt Sicks upon returning to the company, but it appears that will no longer be happening at this time as they were recently moved to SmackDown

(Source: PWInsider)

– Bliss denied rumors that her doll, Lilly, had undergone any plastic surgery.

On behalf of Lilly – I deny all plastic surgery claims lol https://t.co/mEAVVtAGRM — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 2, 2025

