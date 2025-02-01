WWE Royal Rumble Results 2/1/25

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down tonight from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Scheduled for the show are the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE title, as well as DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a 2 out of 3 falls match for the WWE Tag-Team titles.

The following are complete WWE Royal Rumble results from Saturday, February 1, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 4pm EST. – 10pm PST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS – FEBRUARY 1, 2025

The “Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble 2025” pre-show is underway. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show from the pre-show panel, as he narrates arrival footage of various WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and Kevin Owens. We then shoot to an extended video package looking at the history of the Royal Rumble match.

When the package wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel, where Cole is joined by Pat McAfee, Big E. and Wade Barrett. The four run down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

They introduce the broadcast team in the backstage area. We check in with Byron Saxton, Cathy Kelley and Jackie Redmond. Back to the panel, Cole runs through special footage of the rest of the panelists history in the Royal Rumble, including Cole himself. They have some fun mocking each other as footage is shown.

After some chat among the panelists about some of tonight’s matches, we shoot to individual video packages to tell the stories leading up to tonight’s four big matches. A WWE Topps sponsored segment takes place next, with the panelists opening up WWE Superstar trading cards.

Joe Tessitore takes over for Big E.’s spot on the panel. He talks about how he and McAfee were at NXT simply as fans years ago, and now they each call WWE’s top shows. Cole stresses again how the reason the WWE Royal Rumble is in Indianapolis tonight is because of McAfee. Fans chant “Thank you, Pat!” in the background.

We see some more arrival shots of WWE Superstars, with a look this time at Motor City Machine Guns and WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY getting to the building for tonight’s show. The panelists talk about their two out of three falls title tilt and then we get a look at Jackie Redmond’s in-depth sit-down interview with CM Punk.

The panelists talk about the Men’s Rumble match tonight, with each giving their predictions. Tessitore didn’t even mention John Cena. Wade Barrett didn’t either. McAfee eventually brought his name up, and was also the only one to even reference “Main Event” Jey Uso. We see another historic Royal Rumble moment video.

A quick video promoting John Cena’s return to Toronto at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, and then we see the “Royal Rumble: By The Numbers” video package. After that, we see a brief backstage interview where Cathy Kelley talks to The Miz and tries to find out his entrance number for the Rumble.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Bubba Ray Dudley now joins the pre-show panel. He pops when Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond, who also take over for McAfee and Cole on the panel, say his TNA name, Bully Ray. He asks if that’s allowed and they all laugh. We see a special sneak peek of the WWE LFG On A&E series.

Following another video package style commercial break, we return inside Lucas Oil Stadium where Jackie Redmond sends it to Joe Tessitore on the entrance ramp. The building is packed now with 65,000+ Tessitore walks-and-talks as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are introduced to the live crowd in the background.

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque Kicks Off The Show

The pre-show wraps up soon after that. We then get a famous country singer doing the National Anthem to get the show started. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is then introduced.

Out she comes with the theme music and the works, getting on the microphone at a WWE show for the first time in a while. She touts the attendance and welcomes us to the show. Fireworks explode.

2025 Women’s Royal Rumble

Pat McAfee, Cole and Barrett check in from the commentary desk and then sends things to Alicia Taylor in the ring, who begins the formal introductions for the opening match of the evening. Kicking things off will be the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The theme for IYO SKY hits and out comes the Damage CTRL member as the first entrant. She settles in the ring as the commentators talk about her being the most unlucky woman on the roster drawing the number one spot. Liv Morgan’s entrance tune hits next and out she comes in the number two spot.

After the bell sounds, the two briefly milk the moment and then begin to engage. We get some early elimination teases from both, but each ultimately hang on until the countdown clock strikes. After the fans help count down from ten, the buzzer sounds and out comes WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez.

Perez hits a Thesz Press and screams as she slugs away. She is nearly thrown out but hangs on. The countdown clock returns and out in the fourth spot comes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. She hits the ring and connects with a nice fisherman’s suplex on SKY and then deals with a wardrobe malfunction.

We see a near double-elimination spot as the countdown clock returns. This time when it expires, the other women’s secondary title-holder, WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green, makes her way to the ring in the number five spot. She takes her time getting to the ring.

Green tries for a bunch of eliminations, but every one of them hang on and then gang up on her in the first comedy spot of the evening. Out in the number six spot is B-Fab. Michael Cole nearly screws everyone tracking entrances up for the first time, by claiming Ivy Nile coming out is the number eight entrant. She’s not. It’s number seven.

Valkyria is nearly thrown out, with cameras even showing her feet nearly, or completely touching the ground. The crowd even gasped. Regardless, she’s still in there. Nile hits a double German suplex on Green and Perez. Stark hits a blockbuster off the top.

Lash Legend comes out next. She and B-Fab duke it out while others are selling. Green picks B-Fab up and eliminates her. Out at number ten is Bianca Belair. Belair hits a top-rope splash on Green. She tries for some eliminations, but each hang on. She hits a big suplex on SKY and plays to the crowd.

Belair hits the corner ten-punch spot on five or six women in a row and plays to the crowd some more. Out at number 11 comes Shayna Baszler. The commentators note that Stark now has some backup in the ring with her. Nile throws out Valkyria. Bayley comes out next as the 12th entrant.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

