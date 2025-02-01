A full preview of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 PLE.

The Road to WrestleMania is upon is because the WWE Royal Rumble is here.

A record audience of over 65,000 fans will pack Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the annual event and it’s one of the most loaded shows of it’s kind.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Full Match Card

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens – Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

– DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns – Two Out of Three Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Preview

