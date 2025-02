WWE gives an update on Cody Rhodes

Jackie Redmond says Cody Rhodes has suffered “multiple injuries” and his in-ring status could be “up in the air.”

He won’t be attending the press conference tonight, but he will be at SmackDown this Friday.

| BREAKING: #WWE #RoyalRumble Jackie Redmond JUST announced that Cody Rhodes is dealing with MULTIPLE injuries and his in-ring status is up in the air at the moment! pic.twitter.com/gztes4TtOb — The Wrestle HQ (@TheWrestleHQ) February 2, 2025

