Video: IShowSpeed carted off after Rumble appearance

Logan Paul posted a video showing that IShowSpeed got hurt during his Royal Rumble appearance.

LIVE LOOK AT ISHOWSPEED GETTING CARTED OUT OF #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ueGEA20h2x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 2, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email