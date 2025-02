Charlotte Flair wins The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble by eliminating Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez.

What a comeback for CHARLOTTE FLAIR!

The QUEEN is going to #WrestleMania!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vDgWoVdJKc — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

