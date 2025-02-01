Updated list of entrants for the 2025 Royal Rumble matches

A total of 32 out of the 60 WWE Superstars who will participate in tonight’s two Royal Rumble matches have been announced.

There are 14 women announced so far as of last night’s Smackdown including Bayley, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, Nia Jax, Piper Niven, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zelina Vega.

That leaves 16 open spots, some of which will be occupied by NXT and possibly TNA stars as well as a couple of surprises, the big one being the possibility of AJ Lee returning.

Meanwhile, in the men’s Rumble, 18 Superstars are currently announced including Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, John Cena, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Penta, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

That leaves 12 open spots for possible NXT and TNA stars and maybe a surprise. A lot of big names are still not in the Rumble and this could possibly be the most star-studded men’s match ever.

