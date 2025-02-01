Tony Khan announces that both Dynamite & Collision set all-time viewership records in the UK

Tony Khan announced that both Dynamite and Collision set all-time viewership records in the UK this week.

According to @ITVSport, this week #AEWDynamite on ITV4 set the all time record: this week AEW Dynamite had our most live viewers ever in the UK!

This past month has been our best UK ratings run ever, with the all-time record set this week!

Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 1, 2025