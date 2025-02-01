Sting’s final tour in traditional war paint dates announced

In January of 2025, WWE Hall of Famer Sting made the following announcement via Twitter/X…

“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”

User @kimmy_sokol passed along the following dates for Sting’s final appearances in his full gear…

The first set of dates on the Sting Convention Farewell Tour pic.twitter.com/ORGXtclrxU — Kimmy (@kimmy_sokol) January 31, 2025

