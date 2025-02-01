Saraya vows to stay single after breakup

Anyone sliding into Saraya’s DMs better not hold their breath … ’cause the AEW star tells TMZ Sports she’s not looking to rush back into a relationship following her breakup with Ronnie Radke.

We caught up with the 32-year-old out in L.A. recently … and she backed what the “Falling in Reverse” rock star said last week — there’s no bad blood between the two, it was just time for them to end things romantically and remain friends.

Now that she’s single for the first time in six years, Saraya plans to take some time to herself.

Whenever she does decide to jump back into the dating scene, she has already eliminated some potential matches … including people from her own line of work!!

“I just need a break from men in general,” she said. “I don’t want wrestlers, I don’t want musicians. I’m good.”

While we’ll have to wait to see what the single life looks like for Saraya … we do know she is prepared to step back into a wrestling ring — and told us there’s someone she could be eyeing to go up against when that time comes!!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

