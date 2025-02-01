R-Truth and Michin notes

R-Truth shared that he met Triple H while getting off the elevator and celebrated him as a 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee. He also mentioned that it was a great day at the Royal Rumble 2025 media event.

Y’all won’t believe who I met getting off the elevator!! @TripleH 2025 HOF inductee! Today was a good day! #RoyalRumble2025 media day pic.twitter.com/VixFKzidT2 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 31, 2025

Michin posted on X:

Watching @StephMcMahon as a girl, to stuttering and being star struck finally meeting her, she has always given me a few mins to chat and give motivation. Super excited for everyone to check out her new show!#StephaniesPlaces https://t.co/YkyG93gQv8 pic.twitter.com/ZAU4XlhuU3 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 31, 2025

