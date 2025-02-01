Penta explains significance of WWE debut, asked about going after the IC Title

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Penta discussed his WWE debut on the January 13th episode of RAW.

Penta noted that he had mixed feelings about his WWE debut.

He said, “Oh, man, actually, I had mixed feelings and emotions. When I heard the ‘one, two, three,’ I turned around my head to the crowd, I see my daughter crying. I feel so proud about me, and next I feel so proud about my family. In my mind, it’s, ‘I did this because this is my dream.’ My family is here, the big place, California. California represents something special for me in my career because I started in LA. What a [special] night for me. Chad Gable, this match with Chad Gable, turning point in my career because Chad Gable is one of the beat wrestlers in the world. Very professional, very…he have something like me, the passion for this business. I said after my match, ‘Thank you, Chad because you is the person [in] the turning point of my career.’ Now, after the match, I take my family with Rey Mysterio, drink in cheers with something in my room, I take dinner with my family, talking about it after the match. I asked my daughter, ‘How you feel?’ My daughter said, ‘I don’t know, sad and happy.’ I understand why, because it’s 20 years, work every day for this dream. This is my feeling now.”

Penta will compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

PENTA asked about going for the Intercontinental Championship: "Bron Breakker is a great wrestler. I want to face the best wrestlers in WWE and one of them is him. He has a Title that I know can be mine. He's a monster, a beast in the ring and that's the kind of people I like to… pic.twitter.com/qOHsRNrlkU — (@WrestlingCovers) February 1, 2025

