Nia Jax says you can never prepare for Royal Rumble (video), update on Royal Rumble tickets

– According to WrestleTix, as of the morning of February 1, WWE has distributed a massive 66,120 tickets, with only 570 remaining. The stadium’s current setup allows for 66,690 fans, meaning the event is close to a complete sellout. For comparison, last year’s Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, drew 46,082 fans—meaning this year’s event has already surpassed it by a landslide.

