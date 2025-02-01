Matt Cardona is currently in Indianapolis, as is another former WWE superstar

Matt Cardona is currently in Indianapolis, the home of tonight’s Royal Rumble, enjoying a tomahawk steak and lobster tail at St. Elmo Steak House.

– Former WWE star Chris Masters is also currently in Indianapolis…

