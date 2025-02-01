Charlotte Flair noncommittal about WrestleMania opportunity

Charlotte Flair goes into detail about how this career changing injury has kept her out of the ring and away from the fans the longest.

She goes into detail about her little brother being the reason for her starting a career in wrestling.

Charlotte stated, “Just keep an eye out for Raw, NXT & SmackDown cause she isn’t sure who’s she’s going after. However, she’s coming for her title & all the gold.

She stated she had trouble taking off her robe. She literally had to rip it off.

What did returning tonight and winning the Women's #RoyalRumble Match mean to the Queen? pic.twitter.com/qByh4iD5fn — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

