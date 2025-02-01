Charlotte Flair noncommittal about WrestleMania opportunity

Feb 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlotte Flair goes into detail about how this career changing injury has kept her out of the ring and away from the fans the longest.

She goes into detail about her little brother being the reason for her starting a career in wrestling.

Charlotte stated, “Just keep an eye out for Raw, NXT & SmackDown cause she isn’t sure who’s she’s going after. However, she’s coming for her title & all the gold.

She stated she had trouble taking off her robe. She literally had to rip it off.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dawn Marie and Missy Hyatt

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal