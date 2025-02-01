Cena enters the Elimination Chamber (video), note on McIntyre’s elimination

– Something went wrong with Drew McIntyre’s elimination from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

When Drew got to the back, he was “screaming and cursing” that “someone had to get their moves in” at the expense of a number of stories in the match.

He then loudly stormed out of the building and was gone well before the match ended.

– John Cena is entering the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber match.

He says he’s realized that him main eventing WrestleMania is what’s best for business.

BREAKING: @JohnCena just announced that he will be competing in this year's Elimination Chamber Match to secure a path towards an opportunity to become a 17-time champ at #WrestleMania 41! TORONTO

️ https://t.co/8JsTRSVCW1 pic.twitter.com/MUR7PGqMv3 — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

